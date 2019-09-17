Lakeview Water System users in West Kelowna under water quality advisory

A water quality advisory has been issued for parts of West Kelowna.

All Lakeview Water System users in West Kelowna are under a boil water advisory (contributed)

A water quality advisory has been issued for Lakeview Water System users in West Kelowna.

In a statement, the City of West Kelowna said the advisory had to be issued due to increased turbidity in water drawn from the Rose Valley Reservoir.

READ MORE: Boil water notice downgraded in West Kelowna

Areas impacted by the advisory include Boucherie Road, Lakeview Heights and Shannon Lake.

Children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are especially advised to boil their water, the city said in its release.

The city is offering impacted residents free water at the bulk water station located at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads.

It’s not known how long the advisory will be in place, but the city said any updates will be given on the its website.

