Landslide blocks road access in Peachland

The slide is currently blocking Princeton Avenue

A landslide in Peachland has closed a road this afternoon.

Princeton Avenue is closed between Columbia Street and Somerset Avenue, according to a District of Peachland Facebook post.

An alternate route is suggested from Highway 97, Renfrew Road, Highway Lane and Lipsell Avenue to access Columbia Street, said the district.

“Columbia Street and Princess Street are available for access via the bottom of Princeton Ave.”

