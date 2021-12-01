Mudslide closed Highway 7 near Agassiz Tuesday Dec. 1 but it reopened to single-lane alternating traffic. (DriveBC)

Mudslide closed Highway 7 near Agassiz Tuesday Dec. 1 but it reopened to single-lane alternating traffic. (DriveBC)

Landslide closed Highway 7 in both directions near Agassiz, now reopened

DriveBC reported slide came down on the Lougheed Highway before Seabird

A mudslide closed Highway 7 east of Agassiz early Wednesday (Dec. 1) but single lane traffic was getting through within an hour of the incident.

Drive BC first reported Highway 7 closed, in both directions some time after 7 a.m., due to a mudslide between Green Road and Lophet Road for 0.9 km in the District of Kent.

School District #78 closed its schools at 8 a.m.: “In the last hour Highway 7 has closed due to ongoing weather conditions. As a result, we have decided to close the entire district.”

But then after 7:40 a.m. DriveBC reported that they managed to open the roadway to single lane alternating traffic.

Motorists are asked to watch for traffic control.

READ MORE: Evacuations in Sumas Mountain

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking NewsSevere weather

Previous story
Kicking Horse Mountain Resort announced bonus weekend
Next story
Serious crash between pick up and semi truck on Highway 97 near Penticton

Just Posted

Conservative MP Tracy Gray rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)
‘Conversion therapy should be banned’: Kelowna-Lake Country MP says

Friends of Okanagan Rail Trail have released new designs for kilometre zero of the trail, featuring shade structures, seating and interpretive signage. (Friends of Okanagan Rail Trail photo)
New designs released for Okanagan Rail Trail’s northern gateway

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The world’s tallest Christmas tree was over 200 feet tall

Kelowna RCMP surround the Shell gas station on Tuesday night. (Contributed)
Kelowna RCMP swarm gas station on Pandosy