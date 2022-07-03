An evacuation alert was ordered at 3 p.m. on July 3 for the Sicamous Mobile Home Park. (District of Sicamous image)

An evacuation alert was ordered at 3 p.m. on July 3 for the Sicamous Mobile Home Park. (District of Sicamous image)

Landslide risk prompts evacuation alert for Sicamous Mobile Home Park

Alert advises people to be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice if danger increases

An evacuation alert has been issued for the Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park.

The alert was issued at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 3 by the District of Sicamous at the Shuswap Emergency Program’s Emergency Operations Centre.

The threat of a landslide near Wiseman Creek in the District of Sicamous is increasing due to predicted thunderstorms in the area.

Due to the potential danger to life, health or property, an evacuation alert is in effect for all residences, #1 through #27 at 5 Hwy 97A.

An evacuation alert means that residents must be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

