Yellow outlines show the proposed cut blocks above seasonal homes in the Bastion Bay area. Residents are concerned that the removal of trees could lead to slope stability or debris flow issues in the steep creek above them. (Submitted)

Yellow outlines show the proposed cut blocks above seasonal homes in the Bastion Bay area. Residents are concerned that the removal of trees could lead to slope stability or debris flow issues in the steep creek above them. (Submitted)

Landslide worries prompt request for logging moratorium at Shuswap’s Bastion Creek

Regional district shares residents’ concerns over possible landslide or debris flow

Residents of a resort on Shuswap Lake were able to convince the Columbia Shuswap Regional District board that logging should be halted on a hillside above their homes due to concerns with erosion and the risk of landslides.

Catherine Spanevello, vice president of the Totem Pole Resort Strata, presented to the CSRD board at its April 15 meeting, noting the hazard posed to the 32 homes in the strata which she said are built on an alluvial fan. The resort is located near the far eastern end of Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road near where Bastion Creek empties into Shuswap Lake.

Spanevello noted other destructive landslides which have taken place on alluvial fans similar to the one Totem Pole is located on. She made specific mention of the series of slides which took place along Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road in 2017, destroying homes and claiming one man’s life.

The concern about slope stability felt by Spanevello and her neighbours is magnified by the decision by BC Timber Sales (BCTS) to sell the logging rights to a trio of cut blocks located uphill from Totem Pole Resort. Spanevello told the board of Totem Pole Resort residents’ concerns about the effect the removal of trees will have on slope stability.

Read More: Shuswap Middle School parents notified of new potential COVID-19 exposure dates

Read More: B.C. budget receives thumbs up from Okanagan fruit growers

The blocks in question are all east of the Bastion Creek ravine.

This is not the first time the plans to log above Bastion Creek have been challenged by local residents and the CSRD.

A Spring 2019 letter from the CSRD responding to a BCTS request for comments on the cut blocks notes that the blocks are just outside the area studied in a 2018 Geomorphic assessment of Bastion Mountain, but goes on to say that it is likely that similar hazards exist above Totem Pole Resort.

The CSRD board followed up with an August 2019 letter seeking a temporary logging moratorium for the area. The reply from the office of Doug Donaldson, the B.C. Minister of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development (FLNRORD), stated that the blocks were in the early stages of planning at that time with hydrological assessments, terrains stability assessments and other work still to be completed.

Read More: VIDEO: Large, police-patrolled crowds gather at Vancouver beach for COVID protests

Read More: B.C. clarifies COVID-19 travel restrictions, Lower Mainland a single zone

In the three years since the possibility of new cut blocks above Bastion Creek was raised, Spanevello said BCTS has not been cooperative and that Totem Pole residents have had to obtain information through a freedom of information request.

Spanevello presented further research done by Totem Pole residents led by a retired professional geoscientist. The findings compiled into a report for the CSRD directors show the BCTS’ due diligence work to manage risks related to the new cut blocks relies on a 20-year-old debris flow analysis. The report states there have been advances in the knowledge of debris flow processes and new techniques for assessing debris flow hazards. It suggests that the new information might alter the conclusions of the 20-year-old study.

Spanevello told the CSRD board that BCTS’ terrain expert recommended in an addendum to the professional reports that consideration be given to completing a new study of debris flow events in Bastion Creek.

Following Spanevello’s presentation, CSRD Area C Director Paul Demenok proposed another letter to FLNRORD asking for a moratorium on logging until the ministry has conducted a full risk assessment and identified mitigation measures. The regional district board supported him and other directors recounting similar slope stability and flooding concerns in their areas.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

forestry

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
South Okanagan records week of 49 new COVID-19 cases
Next story
Trudeau pledges to cut emissions by 40% to 45% by 2030, short of U.S. goal

Just Posted

(Photo: pixabay.com)
Near miss between small plane and drone above downtown Kelowna

The drone came within 200 feet of colliding with the small aircraft

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) reported 242 new cases of the virus in the Central Okanagan during the period of April 11 to 17. (Photo: BCCDC)
Slight dip in weekly COVID-19 numbers in the Central Okanagan

242 new cases were reported during the period of April 11 to 17, down from last week’s case count of 288

(RCMP photo)
Kelowna woman’s fake gun lands her in real trouble with Vernon police

Police have a duty to assume a fake firearm is real until proven otherwise, says Const. Chris Terleski

Members from Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR), as well as crews from their e-bike teams, were about to embark on their search for the missing woman when they received notice that she was found by a family member that afternoon. (Photo: COSAR Facebook)
Missing Kelowna woman with dementia located by family

Search and Rescue teams were preparing to deploy when they heard the woman’s family located her

Salmon Arm Silverbacks forward Simon Tassy (11) tries to set a screen in front of West Kelowna goalie Johnny Derrick with Warriors defenceman Skyler Cameron trying to prevent it. Tassy scored twice in the Silverbacks’ 5-2 B.C. Hockey League pod play win Wednesday, April 21, at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place. (Tami Quan Photography)
Salmon Arm Silverbacks slip past West Kelowna

Simon Tassy scores twice as Gorillas dump Warriors 5-2 in B.C. Hockey League pod play in Vernon

Rutland Senior Secondary forestry student Katie Weisbrod plants a seedling in Joe Rich. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
WATCH: Kelowna forestry students show the beauty of the forest

Rutland Senior Secondary forestry students encourage others to take care of the environment

KCR Migrant Support Worker, Javier, had an exciting day escorting his son Ian with him during ‘Take your Child to Work Day’!
KCR: Celebrating volunteers and launch of Volunteer55

KCR Community Resources shares stories of its volunteers in a weekly column

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives for briefing on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. sees 1,006 more COVID-19 cases Thursday, ‘alarming’ 502 in hospital

Vaccine bookings for people aged 60 and older set to start

Shannon Zirnhelt, from left, her son Lockie, 3, Julia Zirnhelt, 13, and Ella Krus, 13, co-founders of Third Planet Crusade are featured in a music video set to air on Earth Day, April 22, 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: B.C.-made music video launched in time for Earth Day 2021

Singer songwriter Shannon Zirnhelt worked with Third Planet Crusade on the project in the Cariboo

Ambulance crews have been busy with a record number of emergency overdose calls this Wednesday, April 21. (BC Emergency Health Services)
B.C. paramedics responded to a record 138 overdose calls in a single day

Wednesday’s calls included 48 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and 51 in Fraser Health

Thirteen demonstrators laid signs and demanded justice for lost sisters April 22, 2021, as Curits Wayne Sagmoen’s cop assault charge went before the court. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
Sagmoen to stand trial in Vernon for cop assault

Trial is estimated to last five days, defence lawyer says

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Premier John Horgan describe vaccine rollout at the legislature, March 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. COVID-19 hotspots targeted as AstraZeneca vaccine runs low

17,000 appointments booked the first day for people aged 40 and up

A house fire that sent smoke billowing through a Penticton neighbourhood Wednesday, April 21, 2021 was extinguished before any irreversible damage was done. (Facebook photo)
Residents unharmed in second alarm Penticton house fire

Heavy black smoke was seen coming from the back of the Alexander Street home Wednesday night

Most Read