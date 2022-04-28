Lane closures this weekend for Kelowna’s Cherry Blossom Triathlon

The commute to mom’s house may be a little slower than usual this Sunday.

This Mother’s Day marks the return of the Cherry Blossom Triathlon, which will in turn cause the closure of a number of road lanes in Lower Mission, particularly on the race’s bike route.

One-lane closures will be in effect from 5 a.m.-12 p.m. for:

· Right lane for northbound traffic on Gordon Drive from Old Meadows Road to Casorso Road;

· Eastbound traffic on Casorso Road from Gordon Drive to Swamp Road;

· Right turn lane on Dehart Road to Gordon Drive;

· Northbound traffic on Gordon Drive from Dehart Road to Tozer Avenue – detour to Lakeshore Drive;

· No left turns off Lequime Road onto Gordon Drive – detour to Cook Road or Lexington Drive.

Minor delays can also be expected for most of the morning at the intersection of Lexington Drive and Gordon Drive, at Lequime Road and Gordon, at Old Meadows Road and Gordon, and at Bartholomew Court and Dehart Road.

In terms of transit, stops will be closed on the east side of Gordon from Dehart to Caruso between 7:30 a.m.-11 a.m.

The Cherry Blossom Triathlon has been cancelled the last two years due to the pandemic.

