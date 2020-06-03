The installation of an upgraded forcemain will cause lane reductions on KLO Road next week.
Beginning Monday, June 8, KLO Road at Casorso Road will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction to accommodate the construction. Lane reductions will be in place until Wednesday, June 10.
This $2.3-million project includes the installation of more than 1.2 kilometres of pipe to support approximately 20,000 residents and accommodate future growth. The expected completion date for the entire project is July 31.
The City of Kelowna reminds residents, businesses and commuters to be patient while construction work is underway and asks them to obey signage and respect traffic safety personnel.
For more on road projects in the city, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.
To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.
@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.