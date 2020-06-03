Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Lane reductions on KLO Road

Construction to cause lane reductions next Monday, June 8 through Wednesday, June 10

The installation of an upgraded forcemain will cause lane reductions on KLO Road next week.

Beginning Monday, June 8, KLO Road at Casorso Road will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction to accommodate the construction. Lane reductions will be in place until Wednesday, June 10.

This $2.3-million project includes the installation of more than 1.2 kilometres of pipe to support approximately 20,000 residents and accommodate future growth. The expected completion date for the entire project is July 31.

The City of Kelowna reminds residents, businesses and commuters to be patient while construction work is underway and asks them to obey signage and respect traffic safety personnel.

For more on road projects in the city, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.

READ MORE: Top cop calls video of Kelowna Mountie striking suspect ‘concerning’

READ MORE: $220K for Okanagan Rail Trail loo

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Top cop calls video of Kelowna Mountie striking suspect ‘concerning’
Next story
Highway 1 closed after body found near Hope

Just Posted

Province looks to seize Kelowna home owned by alleged drug trafficker

Michelle Collins and Nigel Byrne were also recently investigated by Kelowna RCMP for drug trafficking

Oyama Zipline Adventure Park opening for the season

The Lake Country zipline is scheduled to open on June 12

No criminality in the 2019 death of woman found on Kelowna beach

Caitlin was found deceased on Gyro Beach on April 21, 2019

VIDEO: Top cop calls video of Kelowna Mountie striking suspect ‘concerning’

A video allegedly shows a Kelowna Mountie striking a man several times

Lane reductions on KLO Road

Construction to cause lane reductions next Monday, June 8 through Wednesday, June 10

WATCH: North Okanagan golf cart stolen, then returned

Homeowners have footage of two men taking the cart and then bringing it back

Vehicle stolen in Revelstoke recovered near Salmon Arm after occupants suffer overdoses

Police say they were alerted to the vehicle after occupants treated by ambulance after drug use

22 new COVID-19 test-positives, one death following days of low case counts in B.C.

Health officials urged British Columbians to ‘stand together while staying apart’

John Horgan says COVID-19 restrictions won’t be eased regionally

B.C. Liberals urge ‘tailored’ response based on infections

Highway 1 closed after body found near Hope

Coroners Service reportedly on the scene, highway has been closed for 10 hours in both directions

Feds get failing grade for lack of action plan on anniversary of MMIWG report

‘Instead of a National Action Plan, we have been left with a Lack-of-Action Plan’

COLUMN: Is parliament essential?

We need time to dig into the books and ensure that taxpayers are being respected

Sicamous RCMP catch driver going twice the speed limit

The car was impounded for seven days and the driver received a hefty fine

Transport truck driver walks away from serious crash on Highway 1

Driver won’t be charged regarding incident near Pritchard

Most Read