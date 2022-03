One person was taken to hosptial

Two vehicles, a car and a truck collided at Harvey Avenue and Richter Drive at 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

The car was forced on top of a retaining wall beside the Petro-Canada gas station.

One lane of Harvey is closed northbound. Richter is also closed northbound towards Harvey.

Injuries are not expected to be serious, said Constable Steve McBride. However one person was taken away by ambulance.

