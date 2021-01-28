Angie Quaale owns Well Seasoned, a gourmet food store and catering business. She’s has three requests in recent days to cater gatherings of at least 18 people. Gatherings violate Public Health Orders. (Jeff Vinnick Images}

Angie Quaale owns Well Seasoned, a gourmet food store and catering business. She’s has three requests in recent days to cater gatherings of at least 18 people. Gatherings violate Public Health Orders. (Jeff Vinnick Images}

Langley caterer sounds alarm after rejecting 3 requests for large events

Business asked to quote for baptism, Super Bowl party and third event, all for at least 18 people

A Langley caterer and food store owner is shaking her head at the people hosting gatherings in defiance of Public Health Orders.

Well Seasoned owner Angie Quaale said the requests are for sizable events including a baptism.

“It’s 24, 28 people for a Super Bowl party,” she said. “We’ve had three [event requests] in the last week.”

She said the three events were for at least 18 people each.

“I just can’t believe we have to still have this conversation,” she said.

Her reply to the party hosts was sending the website link to the provincial health regulations surrounding events and gatherings.

“They’re very clear guidelines,” Quaale said.

She’s irked that the events are frivolous, noting people can’t hold funerals and visit loved ones in hospitals, while others decide it’s important to watch a football game.

“Most people get it and are trying their best,” Quaale said.

She noted that she’s like so many, wanting to get back to “normal” life and shares people’s frustrations but that’s no reason to ignore the rules set out to protect people.

“People are fed up. They’re tired, all of those things,” she said. “We can’t quit now because we see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Quaale said she is like so many other business owners, significantly impacted by the pandemic, and said there will be businesses out there that would cater to such clients because they are on the brink but most try to be responsible to protect customers and staff.

She is concerned that people willfully violating the rules to hold parties will prolong the pain for all and put more people at risk.

“People have made sacrifices,” she commented.

And there’s been a terrible price to pay for society, she added. B.C. has had 1,172 deaths while Canada’s death toll sits at 19,626.

Signature Catering owner Steve McCaw said his Walnut Grove based business is still able to do some specialized catering following COVID protocols, such as single serve, individually sealed meals but has not been contacted about events.

“As far as large parties, I’ve received no calls,” he said.

But McCaw said caters are also dealing with online scammers making large food orders, an unwelcome annoyance during difficult times. Scammers have contacted him about placing orders for large numbers of items such as wraps. He said they insisted in paying upon delivery but he insisted on prepayment with a credit card and they tend to hang up.

