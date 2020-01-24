The course kicks off Feb. 4 at the Okanagan Heritage Museum (File photo)

Language course helps to revitalize Okanagan First Nation language

“Learning a Language: nsyilxcən for Everyone” course kicks off in Kelowna on Feb. 4

A language course being held at Okanagan Heritage Museum in February is aiming to to revitalize the nsyilxcən language one speaker at a time.

The “Learning a Language: nsyilxcən for Everyone” course kicks off on Tuesday, Feb. 4 and will introduce basic nsyilxcən vocabulary for language learners.

As part of the course, Syilx elders will help teach learners about pronunciation, greetings and language meaning in the nsyilxcən language.

According to the Westbank First Nation, over 5,100 people people speak nsyilxcən in eight different Syilx communities.

Fore more information on the course, you can visit Eventbrite’s website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Mass coronavirus quarantines seen in China won’t happen in Canada, authorities say
Next story
Province’s oldest practising lawyer shares advice at her 100th birthday party

Just Posted

Peachland looks to hire climate action coordinator

Coordinator would help city reach its carbon reduction goals

Crash causes flood at West Kelowna Tim Hortons, closes lane on Highway 97

A vehicle crashed into a Tim Hortons in West Kelowna, sending water… Continue reading

Okanagan team leads animal rescue efforts in Australia

Brad Pattison’s team arrived in Sydney on Monday

Pedestrian struck in front of West Kelowna Walmart

Paramedics and emergency crews responded to the call around 1:30 p.m. Friday

Campfires no longer permitted at Kelowna scout camp

City of Kelowna said they rejected Camp Dunlop’s fire permit due to stricter bylaws

VIDEO: Mass coronavirus quarantines seen in China won’t happen in Canada, authorities say

‘If a case comes here, and it is probably … it will still be business as normal’

Province’s oldest practising lawyer shares advice at her 100th birthday party

Firefighters bring Constance Isherwood a cake with 100 birthday candles

Vernon woman suing McDonald’s for spilled coffee

Woman seeking nearly $10K, says employee failed to put lid on properly

Diners’ health tax not catching on in B.C., restaurant group says

Small businesses look for options to cover employer health tax

Avalanche danger closes Highway 1 near Chase

The highway is closed in both directions east of Chase

B.C. comic wins judgment after club owner slaps cellphone out of his hands

Incident happened last summer when Garrett Clark was performing in Abbotsford

Melted snow uncovers problematic potholes in Vernon

Temperature swings, precipitation behind cracked pavement, city says

Alumni trumpet band strikes emotional chord for Vernon girls

Vernon Girls Trumpet Band will be tooting their horn for the 60th Winter Carnival parade

Mayors call for ‘calmness’ as highway rockslide cuts Tofino, Ucluelet off from supplies

Ministry of transportation expects to open road for “essential travel only” from noon-8 p.m. Friday.

Most Read