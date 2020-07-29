Photograph of the items seized by police, including suspected illicit drugs, cash and paraphernalia. (RCMP)

Large amount of suspected illicit drugs discovered after vehicle seizure in Trail

A 36-year-old Trail man is facing numerous potential auto theft and drug-related charges

A Trail man was arrested after the recovery of a vehicle in Trail resulted in the seizure of a large amount of suspected illicit drugs.

While Trail RCMP were recovering a vehicle Tuesday (July 28) morning, which had been reportedly taken without the owner’s consent, police discovered over 27 grams of suspected cocaine, 14 grams of suspected fentanyl, 1.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine, four pills suspected to be dilaudid, and $4,400 in cash.

A 36-year-old Trail man is facing numerous potential auto theft and drug-related charges.

Early that morning, police received a report of a Ford F-350 truck being taken without the owner’s consent. The owner reportedly entered into a local business, leaving their vehicle with a passenger inside.

When the owner returned, the vehicle and passenger were gone.

RCMP located the suspect and vehicle on Esplanade Street in downtown Trail. The Trail man was arrested and later released pending further investigation.

The truck was returned to the owner.

RCMP explained in a release July 29 that once the police investigation is complete, which will include a proper analysis of the substances seized, Trail RCMP will provide all details of its investigation to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for charge assessment.

Most Read