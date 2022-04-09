Large crowd welcomes Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre in the Okanagan

MLA Pierre Poilievre speaks to a crowd of people at Sunset Ranch Golf Course in Kelowna on Saturday afternoon (Photo - Jordy Cunningham)

Swarmed by a sea of supporters, Pierre Poilievre, a Conservative Member of Parliament and a candidate for Prime Minister stopped in Kelowna on Saturday (April 9) afternoon during his tour of Western Canada.

Poilievre made his appearance at Sunset Range Golf Course. Scheduled to speak at 2:30 p.m., Poilievre didn’t take the stage until around 3:15 p.m. due to the high volume of traffic attempting to attend the event.

Both Okanagan Conservative MP’s, Tracy Gray (Kelowna-Lake Country) and Dan Albas (Central Okanagan—Similkameen—Nicola) were in attendance. Both of them have backed Poilievre’s run for Prime Minister, with Gray being named as co-chair for Poilievre’s candidacy.

“I believe that Pierre is a fighter and we really need someone to fight and stand up for us right now,” said Gray.

Poilervre started this speech joking with the crowd and reminiscing about visiting Kelowna as a child growing up and touring the wineries in his older years. He would go on to talk about the housing market, inflation, freedom and vaccine passports.

“It’s great to be with my friend Tracy Gray,” said Poilievre. “Look at this crowd Tracy, it’s clear that the people of the Okanagan are ready to take back control of their lives.”

An estimated 700 were said to be in attendance.

“We’re learning politics isn’t a spectator sport,” said Poilievre. “If you don’t take an interest in politics, politics will take an interest in you. The reason why I’m running for Prime Minister is to put you back in control of your life by making Canada the freest nation on Earth.”

Originally from Calgary, Poilievre moved to Ontario in 2004 to run in the federal election. He won the Nepean-Carleton riding that year and he was re-elected six times: 2006, 2008, 2011, 2015, 2019, 2021.

He made stops in Vancouver and Prince George on Thursday and Friday. He will be making his second appearance of the day in Vernon tonight at 7 p.m. at the Schubert Centre.

