A grass fire quickly spread to more than 100 hectares near Niskonlith Lake near Chase Wednesday evening. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Large grass fire burning near Chase

BC Wildfire Service reminds people grass can be dry despite all the snow.

Crews from the BC Wildfire Service and Adams Lake Indian Band fire department are responding to a 100-plus hectare grass fire near Niskonlith Lake, between Chase and Pritchard.

The BC Wildfire Service reported the blaze was visible from Highway 1 and was generating a lot of smoke Wednesday evening.

“It’s fairly big for a grass fire,” spokesperson Kevin Skrepnek said. “But there’s nothing threatened at the moment. It’s just burning in the grass.”

Nine provincial firefighters and Adams Lake Indian Band firefighters were on scene by about 6 p.m. Wednesday.

“The good news is we are expecting the weather to shift in the next day and night, so it shouldn’t burn for too long,” he said.

The BC Wildfire Service states the blaze is one of more than a dozen sparked in B.C. in recent weeks, all of them believed to have been caused by human activity. British Columbians are asked to exercise caution given the dry conditions in many parts of the province.

“In areas where the snow has melted, the grass is pretty dry and crunchy,” Skrepnek said.

With files from Kamloops This Week

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fitzpatricks donate $1.25 million to UBC Okanagan

Just Posted

Kelowna welcomes home Olympians

Gold medalist Kelsey Serwa and snowboard cross racer Tess Critchlow feted in Stuart Park

Welcome home for the home grown

Celebrates kickoff in Stuart Park in Kelowna to welcome Olympians Kelsey Serwa and Tess Critchlow

Fitzpatricks donate $1.25 million to UBC Okanagan

Donation to help fund new study space, create scholarship for local students

Couple facing charges after throwing mail out a vehicle window

West Kelowna - A Salmon Arm woman and Penticton male have been charged

Kelowna’s old Bargain Shop site takes on new life

The stretch Bernard Avenue will now be called the Brooklyn Bernard Block

Update: Kelowna resident escapes fire with her passport and slippers

Fire investigator Paul Johnson spoke about the home that was destroyed Tuesday

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Large grass fire burning near Chase

BC Wildfire Service reminds people grass can be dry despite all the snow.

Memories of trauma, assault and resilience shared at MMIWG inquiry in B.C.

National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls kicks off in Richmond

Alberta set to introduce bill for no-go zones around abortion clinics

government intends to introduce a bill that would protect women from harassment

Complaints dismissed against judge who said ‘Clearly, a drunk can consent’

Nova Scotia judge has complaints against him dismissed following a 2017 court case

Senior couple from the Okanagan scammed out of $30,000

A senior couple in Penticton seeks to warn others in the area after getting scammed out of $30,000

Contrasting Canadian agriculture with Nepal

Penticton woman returns from NGO-sponsored trip to Nepal

Body found in South Thompson River in Kamloops

Kamloops police do not suspect foul play

Most Read