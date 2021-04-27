Large grassfire burning in Osoyoos

The fire is spreading off Road 21 behind a house

A grass fire is spreading behind a vineyard on Road 21 in Osoyoos. (Sandy Steck Photography)

A substantial grass fire is climbing up a hill behind a vineyard in Osoyoos Tuesday afternoon.

The grass fire started after 4 p.m. with fire crews on scene now.

The fire rating in Osoyoos is at level four out of five.

This is the third known wildfire or grass fire in a week for Osoyoos.

It’s not known how this one started or how out of control it is.

More to come.

