(Kaylin Phillips/Facebook) (Kaylin Phillips/Facebook)

(Kaylin Phillips/Facebook) (Kaylin Phillips/Facebook)

Large house fire in Lake Country

Flames were seen coming from doors and windows of the structure fire on Chase Road

A fire engulfed a home in on Chase Road in Lake Country late on Saturday night.

Witnesses said that multiple fire trucks were on-scene to douse the flames that sparked at approximately 9 p.m. on Dec. 3.

Photos from onlookers posted to the Lake Country BC one community page show flames and smoke coming from the building.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been reported and Capital News will publish an update with more information as it becomes available.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

fire

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Downtown Kelowna Christmas tree light up makes the whole place shimmer

Just Posted

(Kaylin Phillips/Facebook) (Kaylin Phillips/Facebook)
Large house fire in Lake Country

(Alex Senger/Submitted)
Downtown Kelowna Christmas tree light up makes the whole place shimmer

Jan. 16, hearing in Kelowna involving Grand Forks RCMP officer
Grand Forks mountie faces hearing in Kelowna for allegations of violating RCMP Code of Conduct

The West Kelowna Warriors prevailed over the Vernon Vipers in a shootout Friday night, Dec. 2, 2022. (Tami Quan photo)
West Kelowna Warriors edge Vernon Vipers in shootout