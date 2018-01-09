A development permit for the lakeshore Aqua project, in Kelowna’s Mission area, will go to city council for consideration Jan. 23.—Image: contributed

Large lakeshore development in Kelowna taking shape

The Aqua project will go to city council for a development permit Jan. 23

Nearly ten years after buying the property, Kelowna’s Mission Group says it is ready to ask Kelowna city council for a development permit for Aqua, a master-planned lakeshore community in the Mission area of the city

The company will present its plans to council Jan. 23 and application that will include variance requests for an increase to allowable building height as well as a reduction to the Cook Road building setback to allow street-front retail space.

The application is the last step in the public consultation and approvals process for the plan.

“The city has long envisioned a vibrant resort-style neighbourhood here”, said Luke Turri, Mission Group’s vice-president of development.

“We believe that our plan now reflects Kelowna’s growing world-class reputation as well as meeting—and we hope exceeding—the public’s expectations for a beautiful and accessible waterfront neighbourhood.”

Turri said that although the planning and consultation work has been years in the making, the investment of time has been beneficial to the planning process.

The Mission Group received council approval in May 2017 for the Aqua rezoning application, which designates the property for tourist commercial use and facilitates the creation of approximately 350 residential units with an adjoining indoor boat storage and valet operation.

The location of the property is just south of the Hotel Eldorado at Cook Road and Lakeshore Road.

Since last spring, the project’s design team has focused on the development permit, which details the form and character (design) of the project, making important refinements to the plan based on input received during a consultation process.

Refinements include a reduction in the proposed building heights (originally 13 to 19 storeys) to 12 to 16 storeys and reshaping the building to emphasize more terracing towards the lake.

The design of the Aqua Marine Valet boat storage building on site has also been improved and retail space has been added along street frontages to enliven the streetscape while bringing new amenities and services to neighbourhood.

The company says the public’s enjoyment of the waterfront has been enhanced with a reduction in the number of waterfront townhomes and the addition of a community-accessible waterfront amenity area.

The creation of a private boat launch to accommodate the marine valet business, along with a redesign of the Cook Road public boat launch and parking area will also enhance public access, it says.

According to Turri, the plan presented during the rezoning process last May was generally viewed positively in the community. But the company continued to listen to feedback in order to improve it.

“We took that input seriously and we are excited about showing the refined plan to the public and move forward to Council consideration,” said Turri: “We think Aqua’s world-class design and significant community benefits will help to establish a new waterfront destination for the community to enjoy.”

A public information meeting will be held Jan. 18 at the Hotel Eldorado between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

A model of the project will be on display at the open house.

