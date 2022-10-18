BREAKING: RCMP officer killed on duty in Burnaby

A female officer was fatally stabbed Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 in Burnaby, B.C. (Shane MacKichan, courtesy to Black Press Media)A female officer was fatally stabbed Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 in Burnaby, B.C. (Shane MacKichan, courtesy to Black Press Media)
A police officer has died from an apparent stabbing near the Burnaby Hospital Tuesday (Oct, 18).

Burnaby RCMP posted to social media at 11:50 a.m. asking people to avoid a 1.5-kilometre stretch of Canada Way, between Boundary Road and Willingdon Avenue. The street is located between the Trans-Canada Highway and hospital.

A source told Black Press Media that despite life-saving measures, the female officer died at the scene.

It remains unclear if a suspect has been found at this time.

More to come.

