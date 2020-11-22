UPDATE: Large police presence at Kelowna Walmart for suspicious package

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News) (Phil McLachlan - Capital News) (Phil McLachlan - Capital News) (Phil McLachlan - Capital News) (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

UPDATE: 9:30 p.m.

An RCMP officer in command of the scene has told the Capital News the police presence at Walmart on Banks Road is due to a suspicious package in the parking lot.

He further stated they responded with all available units, and that community safety is paramount.

What looks to be a pressure cooker remains sitting in the middle of the large cordoned off area of the parking lot.

A more detailed update from the RCMP is expected in the morning.

_________

ORIGINAL: 8:40 p.m.

A heavy police presence is on scene at the Walmart on Banks Road in Kelowna on Sunday evening.

A large portion of the parking lot is cordoned off with crime scene tape and police are not allowing cars into the parking lot.

Heavy police presence at Walmart on Banks Road in Kelowna. Large section of the parking lot cordoned off. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/KvCtvyYIab — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) November 23, 2020

Several people could be seen at the store’s front door waiting to leave. Officers are allowing patrons of the store to leave in a controlled manner, one at a time.

An officer on scene said he couldn’t comment on what exactly was happening, referring to it only as a “public safety incident.”

According to one staff member in the store, there is one officer in the store checking security camera footage.

More information is expected from the Kelowna RCMP on Monday.

