Large structure fire in Kelowna

Fire crews are on scene of a blaze at the base of Dilworth Mountain

UPDATE: 6:40 p.m.

An old farm house has been destroyed by flames, Monday evening.

The building is a wooden structure located in Mill Creek Park, near the Rail Trail.

Fire crews remain on scene and Dilworth Drive is blocked in both directions to traffic.

———-

Fire crews are on scene of a large blaze at the base of Dilworth Mountain.

A building at the corner of Leckie Road and Dilworth Drive went up in flames just before 6 p.m.

Black smoke can be seen rising into the sky from Enterprise Way.

RELATED: Four separate fires at Mount Boucherie

Dilworth Drive is blocked off in both directions at the base of the hill by Mill Creek.

A reporter is headed to the scene and we will have more information when it becomes available.

