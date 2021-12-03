Large tree destroyed by flames at downtown Kelowna beach

Tree is taken down at Mushroom Beach. (Cole Schisler/ Black Press Media) Tree still smoking at Mushroom Beach. (Cole Schisler/ Black Press Media)

Fire crews are on scene of Lake Avenue Dog Beach, also known as Mushroom Beach after a woman allegedly set a tree ablaze.

The incident was first reported early Friday morning, by area residents.

When crews arrived on scene a large willow tree, near the pedestrian access bridge, was still on fire.

City crews are now assisting firefighters in removing the tree from the beach. Lake Avenue beach is closed while the tree is being removed.

RCMP was on scene, although it is unclear what happened to the woman who allegedly set fire to the tree.

More to come.

