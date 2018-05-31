(BCLC/Facebook photo)

Largest Lotto 6/49 winner in B.C. history

Somebody in Coquitlam won $30M but they’re staying anonymous

The April 25 Lotto 6/49 draw awarded the largest jackpot prize ever to a B.C. resident after a single winning ticket was purchased in the Lower Mainland.

According to the BC Lottery Corporation, the winning ticket was bought from an IGA location on Parkway Boulevard in Coquitlam. But contrary to conditions that stipulate winners must consent to having their name, photo and place of residence published, that won’t be the case this time.

The winner of last week’s draw has requested anonymity.

“BCLC grants anonymity on a case-by-case basis, as every situation is unique. The circumstances must be extraordinary and substantiated with evidence that is verifiable and capable of independent confirmation,” stated a release from the lottery corporation.

In this case, the BCLC said it investigated and verified the circumstances and included consultation with independent third-party sources, leading them to make the rare decision to not publicize the winner’s name.

Unfortunately this Saturday’s jackpot won’t be as exciting, with an estimated prize of only $5 million.


