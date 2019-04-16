The lone caribou calf named Grace looks on in curiosity at caribou from the southern herds. This photo was taken when the caribou were transported to the maternity pens earlier this year. They were in the process of waking up. (Photo by B.C.’s Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development)

Last caribou from lower 48 U.S. states released back into the wild

The five southern mountain caribou were released north of Revelstoke earlier this month.

The five mountain caribou from the now two extinct southern B.C. herds were released into the wild earlier this month north of Revelstoke.

The caribou are from the southern Selkirk and Purcell mountains and were relocated earlier this year to the maternal pens along Highway 23N. Those herds are now locally extinct and there are no more caribou in the lower 48 U.S. states.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Soon-to-be-extinct caribou moved north of Revelstoke

Another caribou calf was also released with the five.

“She’s now where she belongs,” said Cory Legebokow, Land and Resource Specialist with the BC Caribou Recovery Program at Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations.

The lone caribou calf named Grace looks on in curiosity at caribou from the southern herds. This photo was taken when the caribou were transported to the maternity pens earlier this year. They were in the process of waking up. (Photo by B.C.’s Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development)

Last year, wildlife cameras captured footage of bears chasing a lone baby caribou. Biologists named it Grace, after a mountain where her mother came from.

Her mother died last year and to help Grace escape predation the gates to a caribou maternity pen were reopened and the calf sought refuge inside.

The pens were empty at the time, but were part of the Revelstoke Caribou Rearing in the Wild project which is now complete. The government is reviewing the data from the project to determine its success and future use. They said a report with findings should be published later this year.

READ MORE: Caribou maternity pen project nears its end by Revelstoke

Until the five other caribou arrived, Grace lived in the pen alone.

The released caribou have met up with the Columbia North herd said Legebokow. The Columbia North herd, which is near Revelstoke was approximately 210 in 1994 and approximately 120 in 2011. The B.C. government said the herd’s population is now stable.

According to the B.C. government, caribou in the province have declined from 40,000 in the early 1900s to less than 19,000 today.

Legebokow said the released caribou have been collared and they will monitored.

“We will wait to see what the future holds for them.”

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Grace, an orphaned calf who called the Revelstoke maternity pen for the last year and a half, takes her first steps into the wild. The caribou in the background is one of the five caribou from the now locally extinct south Selkirk and Purcell herds. (Photo by Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development) Grace, an orphaned calf who called the Revelstoke maternity pen for the last year and a half, takes her first steps into the wild. The caribou in the background is one of the five caribou from the now locally extinct south Selkirk and Purcell herds. (Photo by Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development)

Previous story
FBI: Threats against Columbine High School, days before shooting anniversary
Next story
UBC Okanagan opens new spaces for community-engaged research

Just Posted

Kelowna gearing up for 55+ BC Games

As spring and summer roll through Kelowna, the city is getting ready… Continue reading

West Kelowna RCMP search for missing man

Daniel Snyder went missing April 15

The Alternator ArtMart vending machine set to launch

ArtMart will launch May 2 in Kelowna

Matt Andersen brings new album to Kelowna

The Canadian musician will bring his 9 piece band to Kelowna April 23

VIDEO: South Okanagan man charged with murder following shooting spree

Man facing three counts of first degree murder and one count of second degree murder

Fire at North Okanagan high school

Student alleged to have started blaze in wetland behind Clarence Fulton

Motorcyclist involved in North Okanagan crash

Accident causes traffic delays for after-work commuters

B.C. delivery drivers warned about ‘extremely violent’ wanted man

Tips coming in to IHIT, but Brandon Nathan Teixeira still at large

Check, mates: North Okanagan students make right chess moves

Trio of elementary students from Vernon and Coldstream win or come second at Kelowna event

Backcountry skier, 38, dies after falling down crevasse near Pemberton

Professional skier Dave Treadway was a father of two sons

Last caribou from lower 48 U.S. states released back into the wild

The five southern mountain caribou were released north of Revelstoke earlier this month.

Bountiful, B.C., child bride trial wraps up in Cranbrook

Decision set for June in the case of a man who allegedly took his daughter to the U.S. to be married

Okanagan woman recalls trip to ‘breathtaking’ Notre-Dame

Lumby couple visited legendary world landmark in February; cathedral damaged in Monday fire

Man shot during flight from Shuswap car wash pleads guilty

Kaymen Winter, 25, sentenced to two years for fleeing police officers in 2017

Most Read