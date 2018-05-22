The City of Kelowna is looking for public input on the design of bike lanes on Sutherland Avenue between Richter Street and Pandosy Street. —Image: Google Maps

Last chance for input on proposed Kelowna bike lanes

The lanes, slated for Sutherland Avenue, could be built next year

Time is running out for you to have your says about bike lanes on Kelowna’s Sutherland Avenue.

City hall says residents can submit their preferences for the proposed preliminary design of the bike lanes online at the city’s public engagement website, getinvolved.kelowna.ca until May 25.

Proposed protected bike lanes on Sutherland will form the latest part of Kelowna’s active transportation network, connecting with the Abbott Street and Ethel Street active transportation corridors, the Parkinson Pathway, the Okanagan Rail Trail, the Cawston Avenue active transportation corridor and the city’s waterfront pathways.

According to the city, two possible options are under consideration for the stretch of Sutherland Avenue from Pandosy Street to Richter Street:

• Two-way cycle traffic with parking on the south side of Sutherland Avenue

• One-way westbound cycle traffic with parking on both sides of Sutherland Avenue

Residents were invited to review and provide input on the concept design of the protected bike lanes back in 2016. Feedback gathered at the open house, and through an online survey, was summarized to assist planning and design teams in the current design phase.

Once the public input is received, a detailed design will be drafted with construction anticipated for 2019, pending budget approval by city council.

