Latch on: Breastfeeding challenge comes to Kelowna

In light of the recent World Breastfeeding Week, the unique event comes Saturday

A group of mothers take part in the annual Chilliwack Breastfeeding Challenge at the Neighbourhood Learning Centre in 2017 where a total of 148 babies and toddlers were nursing simultaneously. (Jenna Hauck/ Progress file)

Mothers and parents are being invited to Kelowna’s breastfeeding challenge this weekend.

The annual event gathers communities to join in the unique competition to see which community has the most children being breastfed under the same roof simultaneously.

The challenge is part of World Breastfeeding Week, which concluded in the first week of August. KCR Community Resources and Kelowna Breastfeeding Cafe host the challenge at the Kelowna Farmers’ Market and Crafters’ Market at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The efforts in the challenge are to normalize breastfeeding as it is recommended as the unparalleled infant feeding method, reducing infant mortality, with short term and long term health benefits. But many women report that they are unable to reach their breastfeeding goals.

The event sponsor, the Quintessence Foundation, started the challenge in B.C. in 2001. Since then, more than 4,000 children in six countries have particpated in the annual challenge.

More information at babyfriendly.ca.

