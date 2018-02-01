Late French immersion program to start in West Kelowna

A Grade 6 entry point program will start on the Westside in 2019

A late French immersion program will be starting in West Kelowna in 2019.

Options for a French immersion program on the Westside were outlined during Wednesday night’s regular school board meeting.

The board decided to have a Grade 6 entry point program at Glenrosa Middle School starting September 2019, said chairperson Moyra Baxter.

George Pringle Elementary will be the French immersion early entry feeder school to Glenrosa. Currently George Pringle has a French immersion program for students in Kindergarten or Grade 1 and after Grade 6 they must continue the program in Kelowna.

With the new late immersion program, students will be able to complete their French studies until the high school level on the Westside regardless if they enter the program in Kindergarten or Grade 6.

Staff recommended that the Board of Education commit to a K-12 program on the Westside, as well as a Grade 4 middle entry point program at either Hudson Road Elementary or Rose Valley Elementary, to make Glenrosa Middle School a dual track French Immersion school and the location of a secondary French immersion program be determined upon completion of the proposed capital projects, according to a report that was presented during the meeting.

A district-wide survey showed strong public interest in opening either Grade 4 or Grade 6 entry points for French immersion, said the report.

