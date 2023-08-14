A blaze in the Skaha area could be seen around midnight on Saturday. A large hedge was on fire. (Facebook)

Late night cedar hedge fire in Penticton under investigation

Neighbours used hoses to douse blaze in multiple bushes and cedars Sunday

During tinder-dry conditions, nearby residents and Penticton firefighters rushed to put out multiple shrubs and tall cedar trees on fire in the Skaha area late Saturday night.

Nearby residents used a hose to help contain the blaze prior to the fire department arriving at 12:03 a.m. to the 2900 block of Wilson Street on Aug. 13.

Flames were around 10 feet high but extinguished quickly by the fire department, said Shane Mills, city communications manager.

The shrubs and cedar trees were damaged by the fire but because of the quick actions of residents and firefighters, there were no exposures to any nearby buildings.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

READ MORE: Leaders are holding drought forums

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire

Love The Kelowna Capital News?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Increased activity expected this week on East Adams Lake fire
Next story
Rent hit a new high in July as students prepped for school, buyers sidelined: report

Just Posted

Fire crews are making process on the Ross Moore Lake wildfire despite a forecast of warmer temperatures. (BC Wildfire Services)
Fire crews making process on blaze outside Kamloops despite heat

Paddling along Okanagan Lake during the August heat wave. (Jennifer Smith/ Black Press Media)
Temperature records broken as B.C. heat wave spreads across Interior

The ‘Working Man’ statue in downtown Kelowna was toppled and damaged on Aug. 12, 2023. (contributed)
Kelowna RCMP searching for 4 men after damage to ‘Working Man’ statue

(Eldorado Resort/Submitted)
VIDEO: Nautique wake and surf Regatta at Kelowna resort