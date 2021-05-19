Late-night intruder allegedly brandishing a knife chased from Penticton home

Chance Marko, 25, arrested, charged and released with a promise to appear

Chance Marko, 25, was charged with break and enter and commit after breaking into a Granby Avenue home in Penticton May 18, 2021. (File photo)

A 25-year-old man from Penticton has been charged with break and enter after he was found standing in the staircase of a Granby Avenue home, allegedly wielding a knife, just after midnight May 18.

Penticton RCMP attended to reports of the interrupted break-in at 12:26 a.m.

The homeowner had spotted the man standing in his home and chased him away while calling police, according to Penticton RCMP.

The man was reportedly standing in the home’s staircase with a knife in hand when the homeowner spotted him, according to a social media post by the homeowner.

After being spotted, the man fled the home and escaped down an alley behind Duncan Avenue, police said.

Police were eventually able to locate and arrest the suspect. He’s since been identified as Chance Marko, 25, and charged with break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offense. He was released on numerous conditions. He’s scheduled to appear next in court June 2.

Court records show Marko was previously sentenced to one day in jail in May 2016 for assault and one day in jail for being unlawfully at large in March 2018 in Oliver.

