Law Creek fire above West Kelowna held at 16 hectares

Crews feel this fire is being held.

The Law Creek fire that affected Glenrosa residents is still active at an estimated 16 hectares, however residents should not worry as BC Wildfire Service does not anticipate any further growth as the fire is being held.

On Monday there were 11 firefighters with air support, when needed, working toward containing the flanks of the fire and constructing control lines where possible.

