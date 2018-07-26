Law Creek fire above West Kelowna remains under control

Crews feel this fire is being held.

The BC Wildfire Service reports the Law Creek wildfire near West Kelowna is still mapped at 15.5 hectares and is considered under control.

And crews continued to make gains Wednesday afternoon.

According to BC Wildfire information officer Noelle Kekula, crews continue to see success on this fire by forming a 150 foot blackline.

Blacklining is the pre-burning of fuels adjacent to a control line before igniting a prescribed burn. It’s usually done in heavy fuels adjacent to a control line during periods of low fire danger to reduce heat on holding crews and lessen chances for spotting across control line. In fire suppression, a blackline denotes a condition where there is no unburned material between the fire line and the fire edge.

Today crews are working on rehabilitation initiatives have begun on the west flank.

They continue to look for hot spots to extinguish them in order to move the fire into patrol status

For a searchable interactive map of current evacuation alerts, go to cordemergency.ca/map.

