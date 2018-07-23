Law Creek fire in West Kelowna remains active, not growing

The fire is described as active.

Glenrosa area residents affected by the Law Creek fire should be reassured to know there has been little movement in the lightning-sparked blaze that last week put dozens of people on an evacuation alert.

There are 11 firefighters with air support, when needed, working toward containing the flanks of the 10-hectare fire and constructing control lines where possible.

READ MORE: FIRE SPARKED IN WEST KELOWNA

The total number of properties that remain on evacuation alert in the Regional District of the Central Okanagan is now 698. There are no properties in the Central Okanagan on evacuation order, the release said.

For a searchable interactive map of current evacuation alerts, go to cordemergency.ca/map.

