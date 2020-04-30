Lake Country man was riding a 46 lawn tractor when he was stopped by the RCMP on April 27, 2020. (Contributed)

Lawn tractor impounded after Lake Country man ticketed for driving impaired: RCMP

Lake Country RCMP handed the man a 90-day driving suspension

An Okanagan man has been handed a 90-day driving suspension after allegedly drunkenly driving a lawn tractor down a residential street.

RCMP responded to a report of a man driving a lawn tractor down a Lake Country street on April 27 at about 11 a.m.

Police located the man, an area resident, who was driving toward his home on a ‘46 lawn tractor, having just come from a nearby liquor store. The man exhibited signs of impairment and refused to provide a breath sample.

READ MORE: Woman allegedly heard screaming for help before vehicle rollover in Kelowna

The man was served with a 90-day driving prohibition and the lawn tractor was impounded. Police also handed the man tickets for no insurance and no drivers license.

The Lake Country RCMP are reminding the public that impaired driving is illegal no matter what type of motorized vehicle is being driven.

BC RCMP Traffic Services would like to remind the public that COVID-19 is not an excuse to disregard the law. People are asked to drive sober, obey speed limits, wear your seatbelt and drive distraction-free.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Rescue underway for man with possible broken ankle on West Kelowna trail

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Gas prices continue to rise in the Central Okanagan
Next story
COVID-19 leads to 75% revenue loss for half of Revelstoke businesses

Just Posted

Gas prices continue to rise in the Central Okanagan

Kelowna stations are selling gas at an average of 105.9 per litre

Lawn tractor impounded after Lake Country man ticketed for driving impaired: RCMP

Lake Country RCMP handed the man a 90-day driving suspension

UPDATE: Rescue underway for man with possible broken ankle on West Kelowna trail

The incident was first reported about 3 p.m. in the Powers Creek area

Woman allegedly heard screaming for help before vehicle rollover in Kelowna

A man was taken into custody at the scene on Springfield about 2 p.m.

Kelowna UFC fighter returns to the Octagon in May

Kelowna’s Sarah “Cheesecake” Moras will take on Eubanks on May 13 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Opera Kelowna brings the music to the people

The society is serenading seniors as a way to give back during this difficult time

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

First victim of Canadian military helicopter crash in Mediterranean identified

The Canadian military has not confirmed any deaths

Morning Start: Why do cats’ eyes glow in the dark?

Your morning start for Thursday, April 30, 2020

‘Aggressive’ pet rat results in denied taxi ride for Okanagan woman

Attack leads to frustrating, saddening experience with taxi driver for rat owner

Salmon Arm Art Gallery to hold Protest Poster Party to think about remaking world

‘A lot of people have noticed that capitalism wasn’t working for everyone’

Wanted California man who allegedly illegally crossed the border arrested in B.C. interior

Efforts remain underway to return the man to the United States

Man charged after allegedly breaking into Vancouver helicopter base, threatening staff

Police said the suspect ‘allegedly threatened to kill the employees’

Broken hip and COVID keep B.C. couple apart for 76th anniversary

After a fall broke her hip, Violet Kosinski is in hospital while her hubby, Roy, in self-isolation

Most Read