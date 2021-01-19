Cody Younker, Revelstoke city councillor. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Cody Younker, Revelstoke city councillor. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke councillor accused of sexually abusing Langley teen while school chaperone

Civic lawsuit alleges Cody Younker sexually abused student while volunteering on school trips

A recent lawsuit alleges a Revelstoke city councillor sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl while volunteering at her Langley school seven years ago.

Cody Younker was elected to city council in 2018. At the time of the alleged incident, he was an adult chaperone at Walnut Grove Secondary in the Lower Mainland.

READ MORE: 2 year anniversary: Cody Younker is up to the challenge the next years will bring

The student, who is referred to as Jane Doe in the lawsuit, participated in overnight hikes organized by the school.

Documents recently filed in the B.C. Supreme Court allege that during the hikes, Younker specifically inquired into the plaintiff’s personal life and learned of her mental health struggles, which included suicidal thoughts.

After the third hike, the lawsuit claims Younker asked for Jane Doe’s phone number and started texting her that same evening. He later allegedly began picking her up after school for “homework hangouts”.

In a written statement, Jane Doe claims she was being “groomed” and “exploited” by Younker.

Around May and June of 2014, court documents allege that Younker committed acts of sexual assault and battery upon the plaintiff.

“I was invited to his house one evening to study for an upcoming test. The house was quiet and empty. This was the night I was robbed of my innocence,” claimed Jane Doe.

READ MORE: Counsellor owed ‘huge debt of gratitude’ for role in education at Walnut Grove Secondary

Around mid-June 2014, the plaintiff reported the alleged abuse to a friend who contacted the school.

School District 35 and school counsellor Darlene Kifiak are also named as a defendant in the lawsuit. It’s alleged Kifiak accused Jane Doe of lying about the incident after interviewing her.

“This re-victimized me – severely,” stated Doe in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges the school district knew or ought to have known the harm Younker posed to students but failed to take any reasonable steps to protect them.

According to court documents, Younker was in a position of trust and power over the plaintiff and had a duty of care to not harm a vulnerable minor.

The plaintiff’s lawyer, Sandy Kovacs, said no criminal charges were ever laid against Younker, although her client did report her complaint to RCMP.

RCMP submitted files to the BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) in 2014 and later in 2019, but the BCPS said it decided not to proceed with criminal charges.

The lawsuit claims the alleged abuse caused Jane Doe to suffer post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms, depression, anxiety, impaired ability to trust and be intimate with others, impaired psychological growth and development, low self-esteem, and nightmares.

The lawsuit seeks financial relief for pain and suffering as well as aggravated damages, loss of past and future earning capacities, and punitive damages from Younker, Kifiak and the Langely School District.

No response has yet been filed to the lawsuit from Younker and the allegations have not been proven in court.

In a text message to Black Press Media, Younker said he would like to speak to the allegations but is unable to at this time. He did not respond to questions on whether he would stay on city council, however, he has since deleted his city councillor page on Facebook.

Younker was on the executive board of the BC Liberal Party, but in the wake of the allegations has since resigned.

The Langley School District said in a statement that it’s looking into the allegations, but would not comment further. Kifiak is still listed as a councillor on the school’s website.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

lawsuit

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Parliamentary hearings over Zoom an ongoing headache for translators
Next story
B.C.’s freshwater stocking program complete despite pandemic challenges

Just Posted

Kevin Lee Barrett is charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault. (Facebook)
‘Just a blood bath’: Woman recounts finding victim during West Kelowna attempted murder trial

Kevin Barrett is charged with attempting to kill his mother, leaving her on a forest service road in April 2019

(Jen Zielinski - Black Press Media)
Man arrested after hours-long standoff in Rutland

RCMP surrounded a home on Leathead Road, Monday night

(Pixabay photo)
‘Cocaine bananas’ arrive at Kelowna grocery stores after mix up from Colombia: RCMP

Kelowna RCMP recently concluded an international drug investigation after finding cocaine in local grocers’ banana shipments in 2019

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
More development allowed around Kelowna General Hospital

Zoning for area around KGH amended to allow multi-family housing developments

Classroom chairs (Pixabay photo)
Kelowna elementary school flagged for COVID-19 exposure

Interior Health confirmed an exposure at Black Mountain Elementary School

B.C. Representative for Children and Youth Jennifer Charlesworth (Black Press files)
B.C. watchdog says mentally ill children and youth retraumatized in hospital

The number of children held under the Mental Health Act has increased an alarming 162 per cent in past decade

Penticton paramedics took about 70 per cent more calls for drug overdoses in 2020 compared to 2019, Interior Health representatives told Penticton council Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. ((Jesse Day - Western News)
Penticton seeks $300K grant to help address opioid crisis

The grant would provide $100K a year over three years to a Community Action Team

Cranbrook Food Bank coordinator Deanna Kemperman, Potluck Cafe Society executive director Naved Noorani and Sunshine Coast Community Services Society executive director Catherine Leach join B.C.’s new Municipal Affairs Minister Josie Osborne on a video call about B.C. gaming grants, Jan. 19, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. gaming grants reorganized for COVID-19 priorities

Minister highlights community kitchens, food banks

A new video from NCCIH and BC Northern Health titled ‘Healing in Pandemic Times: Indigenous Peoples, Stigma and COVID-19’ was animated by Joanne Gervais. (Photo Provided By: NCCIH Archives)
VIDEO: Stigma against Indigenous people is a ‘social sickness’

A new short animated video is aiming to educate the public on the stigmatization

A pinniped was attacked by an unseen predator off the shores of Dallas Road Monday night. (Courtesy of Steffani Cameron)
VIDEO: Seal hunting, not being hunted in video shot off Victoria waterfront

Victoria woman captures footage of pinniped activity off Dallas Road

Cody Younker, Revelstoke city councillor. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke councillor accused of sexually abusing Langley teen while school chaperone

Civic lawsuit alleges Cody Younker sexually abused student while volunteering on school trips

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provides an update on the COVID-19 pandemic from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provides an update on the COVID-19 pandemic from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau vows to keep up the fight to sway U.S. on merits of Keystone XL pipeline

Canada’s pitch to the Biden team has framed Keystone XL as a more environmentally friendly project than original

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

This is one of 69 puppies and young dogs rescued from extensive abuse at a breeders home in Princeton September 2020. (SPCA photo)
Animal adoptions skyrocket during pandemic: South Okanagan BC SPCA

BC SPCA talks about caring for animals during COVID

Most Read