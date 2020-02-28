Lawsuit over African mine can be heard in British Columbia: Supreme Court

B.C. courts dismissed Nevsun’s attempts to make Eritrea the forum for any lawsuit proceedings

The Supreme Court of Canada says a human-rights lawsuit against a Canadian mining company can be heard in British Columbia, even though it involves events in Africa.

The high court ruled today against B.C.-based Nevsun Resources (TSX:NSU), which had argued the claim should not proceed because a Canadian court could not decide the legality of acts by foreign states.

Refugees from Eritrea in eastern Africa allege they were forced to work at a gold mine controlled by subsidiaries of Nevsun and Eritrean state companies.

They contend construction of the mine flouted international legal provisions against forced labour, slavery and torture — accusations that have not been tested in court.

Nevsun denies that the company or a subsidiary enlisted the Eritrean military to build the mine or supply labour, and says the refugees behind the court action were not mistreated.

B.C. courts dismissed Nevsun’s attempts to make Eritrea the forum for any lawsuit proceedings.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

lawsuit

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man missing in the South Okanagan located
Next story
Vancouver port CEO warns of coronavirus woes as China trade continues to ebb

Just Posted

Altitunes Festival in Kelowna unveils its full lineup

The Arkells, Dear Rouge, Andrew Judah and more will take the stage Apr. 4

Malindi Elmore: Shattering national running records at 39

She recently shattered the Canadian women’s marathon record at the Houston Marathon in January

Tracy Gray: From business to politics

She was the first female MP elected to represent Kelowna-Lake Country in 2019

Vees have a short-handed romp over visiting West Kelowna Warriors

The Penticton Vees scored three short-handed goals to take a 1-0 series lead over West Kelowna

Kelowna production takes ‘The Walk’ to explore sex trafficking

The goal is to get people thinking about the situation, according to the playwright

VIDEO: B.C. woman helps father with ALS spend one last Valentine’s Day with his wife

A woman made a video of the day as a keepsake

‘Shocking but not suprising’: Sexual assaults at B.C. tree planting camps unearthed by survey

Contractors’ association is working with trainers to create respectful culture

New York performer can’t wait to bring Chicago to the South Okanagan

The timeless, award-winning musical comes to the South Okanagan Events Centre March 28.

Lawyer gets house arrest for possessing child porn

Maple Ridge resident gets nine-month term

Albertans react to explicit decal of energy company logo, girl resembling Greta Thunberg

Meanwhile, the company denies involvement

Okanagan students earn innovation award at B.C. robotics challenge

Kalamalka Secondary students awarded in Victoria

Notorious B.C. fugitive to be extradited from California on murder charge

Brandon Nathan Teixeira submitted to extradition during court proceedings Thursday in Sacramento

Mitchell’s Musings: Karma is king

One good turn leads to another and another…

Canada prepared to monitor for community spread of COVID-19: Tam

The U.S. confirmed one case of the new coronavirus, or COVID-19, in California Thursday

Most Read