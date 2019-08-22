Lawyers to hold pro bono ‘advice-a-thon’ in Kelowna’s City Park

Free legal advice will be given to low-income Kelowna residents from 10am-2pm on Sept. 10

The Access Pro Bono Society of BC is offering free legal advice to those who need it in Kelowna.

On Tuesday, Sept. 10, the society is hosting an event called Pro Bono Going Public, a free “advice-a-thon” set to take place in City Park’s Rose Garden.

Lawyers will be donating their time and rotating in hour-long shifts over the course of four hours to provide free legal advice to low-income Kelowna residents from 10am-2pm, in all areas of law.

The advice-a-thon is also part of a fundraiser that sees the participating lawyers raise funds through pledges for B.C.’s pro bono programs. Currently, the Access Pro Bono Society of B.C. has raised almost $20,000 of its $75,000 goal.

The province-wide organization is also hosting events in Vancouver and Surrey, as well as a B.C. wide telephone clinic on Sept. 17 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

To learn more, go to advice-a-thon.ca.

