Valentin Chou, Desiree Bortolussi, and William Hall. - Credit: Michael Slobodian

Lead female choreographers celebrated with Ballet Kelowna

Tonight’s performance starts at 7:30 p.m.

At a time when women’s vision is roaring to the forefront across a range of artistic endeavors, Ballet Kelowna is presenting work created by some of Canada’s most accomplished female artists in Elles: Extraordinary Dance Created by Women, Feb. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

The dynamic and vibrant mixed dance program features two world premieres by celebrated Canadian choreographers Gioconda Barbuto and Alysa Pires – who is making her choreographic debut with Ballet Kelowna, along with Folie à Cinq by Heather Myers and Glas by Gabrielle Lamb, said Ballet Kelowna.

“In the world of ballet, female choreographers are rare,” said Ballet Kelowna’s artistic director and CEO Simone Orlando. “As the very first choreographer commissioned to create a new work for Ballet Kelowna back in 2005, I am particularly proud of our company’s history of promoting women.

The performance starts tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

