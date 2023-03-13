Have fun for a good cause on St. Patrick's Day. (Contributed)

Drink some green beer for a good cause.

The Westbank Lions club is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day event to raise money for Julia’s Junction play space and the Easter Seals House.

The event runs from 6p.m. until midnight and features a traditional Irish dinner, a midnight snack, a silent auction and music by Glory Days.

The team behind the all abilities playground needs to fundraise $825,000 to make their dream a reality.

Julia’s Junction will be West Kelowna’s first fully-inclusive play space.

The project was inspired by Julia, a young girl who was paralyzed by a blood clot at 17 months old.

“Unfortunately, due to the lack of inclusive play spaces in our community of West Kelowna, it’s such a heartbreaking sight watching her struggle both physically and emotionally in an inaccessible environment, that we simply avoid going to playgrounds altogether,” said Melissa Grassmick, Julia’s mother and founder of Julia’s Junction.

“Julia, her friends, and everyone else living with some form of disability, in our community, deserve a place to play and that is why we are building Julia’s Junction.”

Tickets for the Irish event are available at westbanklions.square.site.

To learn more about Julia’s Junction visit juliasjunction.ca.


Leaping leprechauns! St. Patrick's day event in West Kelowna for inclusive playground

