Learn more about Lake Country school candidate trustee Amy Geistlinger

Amy Geistlinger is aiming to represent the District of Lake Country as a trustee of the Central Okanagan Public Schools Board of Education.

She believes she is qualified for the school trustee position because of her role as a mother, her education as a teacher and her individual character.

As a parent of two young children attending schools in Lake Country (Elementary and Early Learning) who participates on the PAC, she concern for and vested interest in the education of our children. As a trustee, she will work to ensure that our schools continue to be a safe place for relevant and engaging learning.

Geistlinger has a Bachelor of Elementary Education degree from UBCO (2009) and has teaching experience both in the classroom and at home. Geistlinger carries the title “Head of the Graduating Class,” proving she is a keen learner.

Being a member of the community for more than 30 years, people who know her here can confidently say she is trustworthy, kind, honest and approachable.

