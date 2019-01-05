Learn to ice fish today in Lake Country

Ice fishing is happening for all ages at Beaver Lake

Residents of the Central Okanagan are getting the chance to ice fish despite the warmer winter.

Kids will dip their rods into the frozen waters of Beaver Lake for the sixth annual Learn to Ice Fish event, held on the outskirts of Lake Country, Jan. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Held in partnership with BCFishn’, BCWF and the province, free fishing rods and tackle will be provided along with a free BBQ lunch.

Those who are 16 years or older require a freshwater fishing licence.

Last year’s event was also held at Beaver Lake, as the event’s other option at Shannon Lake wasn’t possible due to warmer weather.

Because the location at Beaver Lake is out of the way, they hope to reach more than 100 people, said organizer Danny Coyne, of BC Fishn, in a previous interview with The Calendar.

The ice conditions will be monitored prior to the event if it needs to be postponed.

The kids will be fishing for rainbow trout, but they’ll probably catch sculpin, which are bottom-feeding fish, said Coyne.

For more information visit www.BCFishn.com.

