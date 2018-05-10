Contributed

Leash requirement proposed for dogs on rail trail

Lake Country council will see proposed bylaw changes Tuesday

Proposed changes to an existing bylaw requiring dogs to remain on leashes while on the Okanagan Rail Trail is good news for one Lake Country resident.

Kelsi Edgelow’s dog Baylee was attacked by two off-leash dogs while walking on the rail trail in Oyama last week.

She said she’s excited to see the updated bylaw, which permits dogs from entering the trail unless they are on a leash of two metres in length or less and are controlled by the person walking them.

After spending a night at the vet, Baylee is bruised and will need help going up and down stairs, but is very much alive.

Kelsi doesn’t want the attacking dogs to be put down, but she would like them to be labelled as aggressive and would like owners to take responsibility of their pets, especially since this is the second time Baylee has been attacked.

The proposed amendment would label the trail as a dog walking park. Horses would also not be allowed on the rail trail.

Dogs can be off-leash in Lake Country at walking parks on Woodsdale Road, Bottom Wood Lake Road and Coral Beach’s north end.

According to a regional district bylaw, dogs labelled as aggressive are put on a probationary period for 36 months.

In the Central Okanagan, dogs must be leashed at all times unless otherwise stated in designated off-leash parks or areas.

The changes to the bylaw will be presented Tuesday night, to be read a first, second and third time at a regular council meeting.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna’s Mission Creek sets water flow record
Next story
Kelowna RCMP seizes suspected counterfeit bills

Just Posted

Environment Canada says heavy rain in South OK to miss Kelowna

A system brough a heavy downpour to the southern end of the Valley as far as Peachland Thursday

Rutland May Days road closures scheduled

The annual Mays Days event is happening in Rutland May 18 to 20

Leash requirement proposed for dogs on rail trail

Lake Country council will see proposed bylaw changes Tuesday

Flooding fears for Joe Rich residents

Torrent of snowmelt raging down watershed creeks can be unsettling

Kelowna RCMP seizes suspected counterfeit bills

A call from a South Okanagan off-duty officer leads to arrest of man driving a stolen motorhome

Evacuation orders issued for 2,500 in B.C.’s Kootenay-Boundary region

River levels have exceeded 1948 record highs

B.C. residents against housing for homeless camp out in protest

Campers want BC Housing to consult on temporary supportive housing

Cancer fundraiser this weekend for well-known Kelowna restaurateur

Okanagan Mission Tennis Club hosts the Rob Ahlgren Cancer Treatment Fundraiser Friday and Saturday

Alberta piles on the pressure with pro-pipeline billboards across B.C.

Premier Rachel Notley says delaying Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline is hurting the economy

Founder of Chinese company behind 21 B.C. seniors’ homes gets 18 years for fraud

Wu Xiaohui, former chairman of Anbang Insurance Group, was sentenced in Shanghai court

Kelowna Rotary fundraiser to help food bank

FortisBC Rotary Pro-Am golf tournament set for The Harvest on May 15

EDITORIAL: Fueling our fear with higher gas prices

Higher gas prices are said to drive us to take public transit. Are we there yet?

Okanagan Sun loaded up for spring camp

More than 100 players are expected, including close to 60 new recruits, for the BCFC club’s camp

B.C. braces for another year of floods and fires

First Nations partnerships, fuel management need work, report says

Most Read