Leave donations on doorstep for Joe Rich fire department food drive

More than 1,100 kilograms donated in 2021

The 18th annual community food drive takes place Sunday, Dec. 11 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Joe Rich Fire Rescue members will travel throughout the community collecting food, cash, and cheque donations.

Homeowners are asked to leave their donations on their doorstep, porch, or at the end of their driveway. Donations can also be dropped off at Station 51 (11481 Highway 33 East) or Station 52 (6550 Goudie Road). Bins will be set up at each fire hall for donations during the community food bank drive.

Last year, more than 1,100 kilograms of food and over $2,200 in donations were collected for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

For more information visit the Joe Rich Fire Rescue website.

