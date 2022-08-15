Improvements a Highway 97 and Leckie Road include a dual left turn lane from Highway 97 southbound onto Leckie. (Photo/Gary Barnes)

Improvements a Highway 97 and Leckie Road include a dual left turn lane from Highway 97 southbound onto Leckie. (Photo/Gary Barnes)

Leckie Road at Highway 97 to close overnight for construction work until end of August

Work is being done to accommodate traffic signal works and continuing intersection improvements

Construction work will see Leckie Road closed overnight from now until the end of August.

Leckie will be closed to vehicle access on both sides of Highway 97 along with continuing lane closures on the highway, from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Motorists can access businesses off Enterprise Way or Banks Rd during the closure. Work is being done to accommodate traffic signal works and continuing intersection improvements.

This includes a dual left turn lane from Highway 97 southbound onto Leckie, and a smart right turn lane to increase safety for northbound right turns from Leckie to Highway 97 across a new Active Transportation Corridor (ATC) extension.

The ATC will be extended to Highway 97, completing the ATC on Leckie between Highway 97 and the Greenway. Future phases of the ATC will continue to Dilworth Drive and connect to the Okanagan Rail Trail.

During construction, there will be an increase in truck and equipment traffic. Vehicles and pedestrians are being asked to keep their distance, use caution, and follow all posted signage.

READ MORE: Dump truck crash causes delays on Bennett Bridge

READ MORE: 31 million reasons to celebrate: West Kelowna resident wins big

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of Kelowna

Previous story
Chances Casino Kelowna has dabbed its last bingo card
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. public service workers begin job action amid bargaining breakdown

Just Posted

The IIO is investigating after a police dog bit a man during a traffic stop near Ladysmith on April 17, 2021. (Black Press Media stock photo)
One dead after crash into logging truck in West Kelowna

Improvements a Highway 97 and Leckie Road include a dual left turn lane from Highway 97 southbound onto Leckie. (Photo/Gary Barnes)
Leckie Road at Highway 97 to close overnight for construction work until end of August

Chances casino in Kelowna. (File photo)
Chances Casino Kelowna has dabbed its last bingo card

Jennifer Cole of West Kelowna won $31M on the Lotto Max draw through her PlayNow.com account. (Photo/BCLC)
31 million reasons to celebrate: West Kelowna resident wins big