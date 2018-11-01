gavel and sounding block on desk

Legal 101 series to offer Kelowna residents information the legal system

The series begins Nov. 6

Community Resources, with funding from the Law Foundation of BC, is presenting a series of information sessions about Canadian and Immigration law. The November sessions Wills and Testaments (Nov. 6) and Small Claims (Nov. 13) will be of interest to immigrants and refugees.

“These sessions offer such a valuable service to our community as they provide an overview of a very intricate legal system,” said Anima Anand, Immigrant Services Manager for KCR – Community Resources. “We are very fortunate to work with a variety of law practitioners in the region that help to introduce and demystify the relevant topics and to answer questions from participants. “

On Nov. 6 lawyer Danielle Brito of Touchstone Law Group tackles Wills and Testaments. Ensuring you have a Will is critical as it ensures your property and money is distributed according to your wishes. Estate Planning as an immigrant or with foreign properties becomes even more complicated. Come learn important information about British Columbia Wills and Estates laws and how they impact you.

On Nov. 13 lawyer Johnathan Arkle of Doak Shirreff presents on Small Claims. Despite its diminutive name, Small Claims is a big deal to the people initiating the action. Small Claims actions are brought before the Provincial Court to settle claims for debt, damage, recovery of personal property and specific performance of agreements only between people or legal entities such as companies or societies. Mr. Arkle will present a case scenario and walk participants through the process from start to finish.

“We are very fortunate to have lawyer Sandra Hakanson of Ocana Law Group as our legal coordinator, helping to recruit speakers for the specific topics, and also to provide information and answer questions at each session specific to immigrants and the immigration process,” said Anand. “Ms Hakanson’s firm focuses on Immigration Law and her commitment to supporting people on their journey to becoming Canadians is tremendous.”

The series will continue starting in Jan. Upcoming topics include Permanent Residency Options (Jan. 29), Personal Injury (Feb. 12), Business Law and Consumer Protection (Feb. 26) and Citizenship (March 12).

All sessions take place at KCR – Community Resources, 620 Leon Avenue and run from 6:30 p.m.to 8:30 pm, with doors opening at 6:00 p.m. All sessions are free to immigrant and refugee participants and complimentary child minding is available.

To register or for more information, contact Dorothee Birker at Dorothee@kcr.ca or 250-860-4911.

