Letter: We at the city apologize for making you miserable

To the editor:

First, congratulations on your new job. Well deserved. (Satire follows)

The City of Kelowna would like to apologize for the long delays experienced lately on Benvoulin Road and Glenmore Road during the recent construction of our fibre optic network. The city undertook this work to save money by using your money, as taxpayers to put in fibre to take business away from Telus and maybe compete with them. This is in no way retribution for Telus closing their regional office here and laying off 450 local citizens. It was purely a business decision.

On behalf of your mayor and council, I would also like to apologize for the long lines at the landfill. You see, the city gets a cut of the gas tax, so having 100 trucks idling for 45 minutes burns a lot of fuel, especially when it happens all day long. Why the line is long enough to prevent commercial haulers from accessing the card lock access. We could add another employee and staff the second scale house but that would cost the city money rather than you. City staff love to go to the web page www.kelowna.ca/trash and laugh at all the suckers burning gas while we sit in our air-conditioned $5.5 million landfill admin office.

The gas revenue also explains why there are such crazy traffic light settings. Just think, if the light at Enterprise Way and Dilworth Drive let more than 10 vehicles cross Enterprise you wouldn’t get to look at all the lovely shipping containers stacked on the side of the road.

I’m out of things to apologize for at the moment, but we at the city are working hard to make your life miserable.

Bruce Stevenson,

Kelowna

Previous story
Video shows alleged 2016 assault on police officer in Hedley
Next story
Evacuation alerts rescinded for some near Killiney Beach

Just Posted

Have a cute date this weekend? Here are a few places you can take them

Grab a few friends or go solo with your date around Kelowna and the Okanagan

Evacuation alerts rescinded for some near Killiney Beach

Kelowna - Property owners at 9294 and 9304 Hodges Road are no longer under the alert

Mission Creek Greenway to be closed

Kelowna - Flood protection measures will be ongoing

Kelowna photographer captures fiery dragon through his lens

The photo was taken completely by accident

Snoozed through the news? We’ve got you covered

Check out our top stories in Kelowna and Lake Country this week

Carli’s Cultural Connections: Okanagan Croatian Club

The club is trying to get new members

Inaugural conference puts focus on B.C. students and their mental health

Education Minister Rob Flemming announces expansion for ERASE guide to include mental wellness

Video shows alleged 2016 assault on police officer in Hedley

Bremner Lance is accused of assault on a peace officer causing bodily harm and uttering threats

Survivor of gun violence in Afghanistan wants to be ‘voice of women’ while in B.C.

Shakila Zareen hopes to continue advocating for diplomatic pressure to reduce gender-based violence

Province makes spelling error on Roderick Haig-Brown Park renaming

The correct Secwepemc word for ‘many fish’ is Suswéwll, not Tsútswecw

Indigenous leaders see new hope for LNG

‘Once in a lifetime’ economic opportunity for B.C.’s northwes

Whitecaps get late goal to tie Dynamo 2-2

Kendall Waston scored four minutes into injury time against Houston

Federal judge approves $875M ’60s Scoop settlement after hearings

Justice Michel Shore made the ruling in Saskatoon where survivors spoke for and against the proposal

Injured Humboldt Broncos player signs with York University’s hockey team

Kaleb Dahlgren, 20, has committed to play for the Lions hockey team in Toronto

Most Read