Andrew Wilkinson is a Vancouver MLA running for the leadership of the BC Liberal Party. Photo credit: Contributed

Liberal leadership candidate visits Okanagan

Andrew Wilkinson to make campaign stops in Kelowna, Vernon on Saturday

Andrew Wilkinson feels his star is rising on the BC Liberal Party leadership campaign trail.

The Lower Mainland MLA is touring the Okanagan today and Saturday in one last effort to drill up support for his leadership bid.

Wilkinson has the backing of the Liberal MLAs for Kelowna-Lake Country Norm Letnick and Okanagan-Boundary Linda Larson among a contingent of 13 Liberal MLA endorsements.

Wilkinson feels his message is resonating with Liberal Party members because he has lived at various places across the province and understands that different communities each have their own priority concerns.

“It’s a constant learning process. The primary issues for people I meet as I’ve travelled the province on this campaign go from hospitals to ferries to fruit trees to highways. And there is a lot of concern generally about the NDP being the 604 party, their mandate essentially coming from Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island,” Wilkinson said.

“As a party, we remain committed to basic values of maintaining low taxes and being fiscally responsible.”

Related: Wilkinson weighs in for leadership bid

With the NDP leading a slim majority government with the support of the Green Party, Wilkinson has seen three concerns arise under Premier John Horgan.

“The NDP have delayed decisions on many major issues because of being timid and lacking experience in government, the delay on Site C which has made an on-time, on-budget project into now being off-schedule and off-budget for the purposes of a political exercise, and supporting a proportional representation initiative with a referendum that requires a 50 plus one majority for adoption that is entirely driven by the desire to politically pay off the Green Party,” he said.

While Wilkinson sees himself as a frontrunner, he faces stiff competition from the likes of long-time Liberal finance minister Mike de Jong, former Surrey mayor and federal Liberal MP Dianne Watts, former highways minister Todd Stone and Lower Mainland MLA Sam Sullivan.

Stone, a Kamloops MLA, has secured the support of regional MLAs Steve Thomson (Kelowna-Mission) and Greg Kyllo (Shuswap).

Vernon-Monashee MLA Eric Foster will remain neutral because of his position as Liberal Party whip in the legislature.

Wilkinson is spending time in Oliver, Penticton and Merritt today, and will do meet-and-greets on Saturday in Vernon at the Ratio Coffee & Pastry (the Old Train Station) at 9 a.m., and in Kelowna at the Tree Brewing Institute at 3 p.m.

The BC Liberal leadership convention will take place the weekend of Feb. 3-4 in Vancouver.

 


newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Public funeral underway for two B.C. girls found dead Christmas Day
Next story
Kelowna youth win free helicopter trip

Just Posted

Former assistant fire chief sues West Kelowna

Kerry Klonteig is asking for $150,000 in damages as the civil suit continues

New funding for seniors in Kelowna-Lake Country

MP Stephen Fuhr announces that five local organizations that support seniors will get funding

Liberal leadership candidate visits Okanagan

Andrew Wilkinson to make campaign stops in Kelowna, Vernon on Saturday

Kelowna youth win free helicopter trip

Scouts Canada and Valhalla Helicopters in West Kelowna team up for unique prize

Westbank Shopping Centre sold to new owners

New local ownership for the West Kelowna mall located on WFN land

Carli’s Cultural Connection: Chinese history in the Central Okanagan

Every two weeks, the Capital News will feature different cultures in the Central Okanagan

Facebook edits feeds to bring less news, more sharing

Facebook shares dropped more than 5 per cent to $177.31 in premarket trading after change unveiled

LETTERS: Plastic bags an ‘easy feel-good fix’

Bags have secondary uses, other problems more pressing

UPDATE: B.C. Coroner confirms fatality in mobile home fire

A fire broke out in a mobile home park on Mclean Creek Road Thursday early evening

Victoria first B.C. municipality to adopt plastic bag ban

City bylaw will come into effect this summer

If 2017 weather was a downer, you ain’t seen nothing yet: Environmental Defence

‘We will have more wacky weather in 2018 … as the world continues to warm’

2017 home sales below 2016 record, but far above average: B.C. real estate association

About 5,700 sales were recorded in December, up 21.5 per cent over same period last year

B.C. woman’s anti-abortion beliefs a roadblock for summer jobs grant

Requirement to support reproductive rights in funding application angers some faith-based groups

Feedback: Trump talk alive after Hodge column

Readers of Kelowna Capital News are weighing in on the Donald after recent column

Most Read