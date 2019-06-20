Liberal Party candidate acclaimed for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

Mary Ann Murphy is set to be acclaimed as the Liberal Party’s candidate for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola.

The official acclamation takes place tonight at a celebration in West Kelowna.

Murphy’s background includes experience as a juvenile probation officer, social planning and research consultant, and as a strategic planner for both the Government of Ontario and a 500-bed chronic care hospital.

She has senior-level policy experience, having worked as a project manager for an Assistant Deputy Minister and as one of two staff to a 13 member committee of Ontario deputy ministers developing an anti-poverty agenda for that province.

As a doctoral student, Mary Ann worked at the United Nations (Vienna) on preparation for the first UN International Year of Older Persons. She was one of three recipients of a $150,000 Health and Welfare Canada Doctoral Fellowship.

Murphy is currently an associate professor at UBC Okanagan and holds a Cross-Appointment in Aging between the Irving K. Barber School of Arts of Sciences, and the Faculty of Health and Social Development. She is a leading UBC expert in the areas of seniors, aging, demographics, families, and global and comparative public policy.

