Suzanne Cowan, president of the Liberal Party of Canada, introduces Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a donor appreciation event in Toronto on Tuesday, November 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Suzanne Cowan, president of the Liberal Party of Canada, introduces Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a donor appreciation event in Toronto on Tuesday, November 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Liberals planning national policy convention for May of next year

The party’s 2021 national convention was held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Liberals plan to gather for a national convention in Ottawa in the spring of next year.

The Liberal Party of Canada says the convention, to take place in the national capital May 4-6, 2023, will also include some virtual participation.

The meeting will feature policy discussions, keynote speakers, training and the election of the party’s next national board of directors.

The party’s 2021 national convention was held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Justin Trudeau subsequently led the party to a second consecutive minority mandate in the late-summer general election.

The Liberals recently forged an agreement with the New Democrats that will see the opposition party support the government on key parliamentary votes in exchange for advancement of several NDP priorities.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

federal governmentLiberals

Previous story
Canada’s premiers disappointed in lack of federal funds for struggling health systems
Next story
RCMP investigating suspicious fire at Kelowna condo building

Just Posted

(Photo: Graham O’leary/Facebook)
RCMP investigating suspicious fire at Kelowna condo building

MLA Pierre Poilievre speaks to a crowd of people at Sunset Ranch Golf Course in Kelowna on Saturday afternoon (Photo - Jordy Cunningham)
Large crowd welcomes Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre in the Okanagan

(Photo - Contributed)
Two vehicle crash at Clifton and Mountain on Saturday afternoon

Small Shop Saturday took over Downtown Kelowna on Saturday (Photo - Jordy Cunningham)
Small Shop Saturday returns today to Downtown Kelowna