Education Minister Rob Fleming says the NDP government will have a plan in place to resume school in September within the next three weeks. (File photo)

Liberals push NDP for fall school reopening plan

Local Liberal MLA says NDP government committed to plan being unveiled before Aug. 4

The BC Liberals feel trying to get information out of B.C.’s education minister on the plan for reopening schools in September has been an unnecessary frustration.

The Liberals point to back-to-school plans already unveiled for Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan while B.C.’s provincial government has remained silent.

But this week in Question Period, Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick says the Liberals manage to budge the NDP cone of silence on what parents, students and teachers can expect to see when classes resume in September.

Letnick says there is a lot of uncertainty and anxiousness among parents trying to figure out if their children will be back in class, and if not what will distant learning look like.

“We pushed the education minister in Question Period to tell us why a plan isn’t in place for B.C. like for other provinces, and will it be done far enough ahead of the start of the new school year so parents can make decisions,” Letnick said.

Read more: Province consider closing schools after spring break

Read more: COVID-19 generates cost savings for school district

“We had sent the education minister a letter on June 6 asking he deliver an education plan no later than Aug. 4, and he basically shrugged it off.

“This minister has a habit of doing that. Other education ministers in the past tended to be more collaborative, but this particular minister tends to be quite partisan.”

Coming out of Question Period, Education Minister Rob Fleming committed to having an education plan released to the public within the next three weeks.

Letnick acknowledged that Fleming has stated a commitment limited to K-7 classes to resume in September.

“I certainly hear about this issue within my social circle, but at this point, we are not getting a lot of calls from parents at my constituency office as of yet. But it’s definitely a top-of-mind issue for parents, grandparents and certainly teachers as well.”

Letnick said bringing some students back to class on a limited basis last month was a useful step, offering some insight to teachers and school administrators what worked and didn’t work under the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

“I think it reinforced the different ways students learn. Some do well in the classroom, some learn better from home, so we have to remain flexible so all our kids can learn in a safe environment,” he said.

“That’s why distance learning programs remain important, especially for those kids who are immunity compromised. So let’s get the plan out there so parents can make some important decisions.”

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Homeowners arrive in North Shuswap to find thieves busy breaking in
Next story
Motorcycle rider seriously injured in collision with vehicle on Highway 97 southwest of Pritchard

Just Posted

Dog locks out Kelowna couple on 4th floor patio

Kelowna firefighters were called in to rescue the two people

Okanagan and Shuswap MPs want federal funds to help stop invasive species

Concerns raised that spending favours Eastern Canada.

Regional District of the Central Okanagan supports North Westside governance study

The RDCO will write a letter of support for the community’s restructure planning grant application

Liberals push NDP for fall school reopening plan

Local Liberal MLA says NDP government committed to plan being unveiled before Aug. 4

YouTubers claim to be Kelowna display toilet ‘poopers’

RCMP can not speak to legitimacy of video, will be investigating

Horgan says B.C. restart making gains as more people come out of their homes

B.C. announced the easing of more restrictions on businesses, recreation and travel last month

B.C.’s COVID-19 job recovery led by tourism, finance minister says

Okanagan a bright spot for in-province visitor economy

Shuswap resident calls RCMP about vehicle with U.S. licence plates

Police summoned on July 4 regarding car parked with California plates

Homeowners arrive in North Shuswap to find thieves busy breaking in

Chase RCMP request assistance from public in tracking down suspects

Ryga Arts Festival to include virtual and in-person events

Arts festival in Summerland will run from Aug. 15 to 23

National Kitten Day aka the ‘purrfect’ day to foster a new friend

July 10 marks National Kitten Day, a special day to celebrate all things kittens

Haida matriarchs occupy ancient villages as fishing lodges reopen to visitors

‘Daughters of the rivers’ say occupation follows two fishing lodges reopening without Haida consent

Driver in Shuswap observed vomiting after crashing vehicle, then running

Chase RCMP say woman was impaired, given 90-day driving prohibition

Morning Start: Microsoft headquarters is home to the world’s quietest room

Your morning start for Friday, July 10, 2020

Most Read