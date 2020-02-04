Rona Ambrose, Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development Minister Maryam Monsef and Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti make their way to speak in the Foyer of the House of Commons in Ottawa, Tuesday February 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Liberals revive Rona Ambrose’s bill on sexual assault law training for judges

It would also change the Criminal Code to ensure judges are putting their reasons on the record

The Liberal government is introducing legislation to help ensure judges are trained in sexual assault law.

It would require all newly appointed provincial superior court judges to receive the training, including learning about rape myths and stereotypes.

The bill, if passed, would also require the Canadian Judicial Council to report on ongoing efforts to provide similar training to sitting judges.

It would also change the Criminal Code to ensure judges are putting their reasons on the record when they decide sexual assault cases.

READ MORE: Federal law on intoxication sex-assault defence unconstitutional: Ontario judge

The proposed legislation revives a private member’s bill originally put forward by Rona Ambrose when she was interim Conservative leader.

That bill had cross-partisan support, but after being stalled in the Senate, died when Parliament dissolved ahead of the federal election.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Slippery conditions send vehicle into tree on Cooper Road near Orchard Park
Next story
Plane bringing Canadians back from Wuhan will make Vancouver pit stop

Just Posted

Three Surrey men charged with 15 crimes connected to Kelowna drug seizure

Cell phones, about $177,000, fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, ketamine and six firearms were seized

Slippery conditions send vehicle into tree on Cooper Road near Orchard Park

Fire crews said the vehicle slid due to icy conditions on the road

UBCO celebrates Black History Month in Kelowna with multiple events

Gala, food fair and other events will be held to honour past and current legacy of Black Canadians

City of Kelowna moves 100-home Upper Mission development to public hearing

The next phase of the Ponds development recieved preliminary approval from city council

Kelowna council sends proposal back to public hearing due to changes

Council initially approved a set of townhouses but plans changed to a 4-1/2 storey apartment

VIDEO: Moose rescued after falling through bridge in Okanagan

A young moose is back on its feet after getting trapped in a bridge on Monday morning

Plane bringing Canadians back from Wuhan will make Vancouver pit stop

Coronavirus outbreak has killed more than 400 in China

Battery from Second World War causes evacuation at B.C. RCMP detachment

Detonation unit deployed to deal with potentially explosive war artifact

Canadian rock band The Arkells asks fans to subscribe to local news in T-shirt giveaway

Canadian rock band announced they’ll give away a free T-shirt to anyone who takes out a subscription

Federal appeals court dismisses application challenging Trans Mountain pipeline approval

This challenge was against the second approval

For-profit senior care homes spend less on staff, B.C. advocate says

Isobel Mackenzie and Adrian Dix focus on private and public care

Rescue efforts continue, four days after heavy flooding strands hundreds on Sasquatch Mountain

Route closed early Tuesday morning, may open in afternoon

Oliver man charged with arson ordered to undergo psych assessment

Steve Joseph Godbout is charged with assaulting a police officer and two counts of arson

Salmon Arm Bollywood Bang organizers aim for $1 million

Fundraising event fetches $155,000 for Shuswap Hospital Foundation

Most Read