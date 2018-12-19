Liberals say they are looking at ways to provide minimum income to all Canadians

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it’s one of the tools the government is looking at to help Canadians

The Trudeau Liberals haven’t shut the door on a guaranteed-income program in their search for ways to help workers adapt to an unsteady and shifting labour market.

In separate interviews, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Social Development Minister Jean-Yves Duclos appear warmer to the idea than they have before, when they argued the Canada Child Benefit, among other measures, amounts to a guaranteed minimum income.

A guaranteed minimum income at its core is a no-strings-attached payment governments provide instead of an assortment of targeted benefits.

READ MORE: B.C. labour market outlook forecasts one million job openings by 2022

WATCH: Canada ranks 16th on annual gender gap list

Trudeau says it’s one of the tools the government is looking at to help Canadians who are struggling.

Duclos says the current suite of federal programs could one day be enhanced to provide a minimum income of sorts to all Canadians, particularly those without children who aren’t eligible for federal family or seniors benefits.

However, both are clear that the federal government won’t step in to revive a minimum-income pilot project Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government cancelled shortly after coming to office.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trial date postponed for man charged with killing Abbotsford police officer
Next story
B.C. school suspended 20 students for ‘fight club’

Just Posted

Direct flight from Kelowna to Los Cabos now available

The first Sunwing flight took off Dec. 15

Rockets sign Kelowna raised player

Alex Swetlikoff will join the Rockets when they return from holiday break

Keep dreaming for a white Christmas in Kelowna

It’s not likely that we’ll see the snow

UBCO professor’s study could spare cancer patients from radiation’s side effects

Her research has drawn a connection of Chromosome 6 genes to fibrosis susceptibility.

SHOP LOCAL CONTEST: Win $500 worth of Kelowna’s ‘wish list’ items

Contest runs until Dec. 20

Canada ranks 16th on annual gender gap list

This is the second year Canada has placed 16th in the World Economic Forum’s list

Straight from DeHart

When one door closes in the local restaurant scene, another opens.

New charges laid in police probe into incidents at St. Michael’s College School

Six students previously charged with assault, gang sexual assault and sexual assault with a weapon

B.C. single mom’s phone stolen while she was helping car crash victims

Anne Marie Behan in Nanaimo hopes for phone’s return

Ridge Meadows RCMP make Grinchy video

Christmas and anti-crime messages in an eight-minute film project

Shuswap Paralympian Natalie Wilkie earns silver medal at Para Nordic World Cup

Young skier adds a medal to her fourth place finish in Finland

Oil and gas workers missing from pipeline debate: Canadian study

Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives says no opinions from workers and labour groups leaves a gap

B.C. school suspended 20 students for ‘fight club’

But Abbotsford School District denies existence of a fight club at Robert Bateman Secondary

Proposed South Okanagan adventure park rejected at referendum

Members voted 149 to 93 not to support a land designation for the proposed 940-hectare project

Most Read