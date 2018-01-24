Libertarian leader coming to Kelowna

Kelowna Libertarian candidate is holding a campaign kick-off event this Saturday for Kelowna West

After announcing himself with an electronic billboard attack on ICBC, the Libertarian candidate in the Kelowna West byelection will officially kick off his campaign this weekend, by hosting the leader of the BC Libertarian Party.

Party leader Clayton Welwood will join candidate Kyle Geronazzo at a Kelowna event at Dakoda’s Sports Bar and Grill.

At the event Geronazzo says he will be making a speech and outlining his campaign platform as well as taking questions from the public and media in advance of the Feb. 14 byelection to replace Christy Clark.

The arrival of party leader Welwood is a continuation of party leaders to the riding. Andrew Weaver was in West Kelowna to support candidate Robert Stupka and several Liberal leadership hopefuls have been in the riding as they zero in on the Liberal leadership vote.

BC premier John Horgan has said he will be in the riding to support candidate Shelley Cook and Weaver also said he would be back. Liberal leadership hopeful Dianne Watts will be in the riding this weekend with candidate Ben Stewart.

The candidate nomination period ended today for the byelection with the addition of Conservative Mark Thompson to the race.

As for Welwood, the native of North Vancouver joined the BC Libertarian Party after the 2015 federal election and was elected party leader at its most recent convention.

The party had 29 candidates in last year’s provincial election and Welwood says he has set a goal of running a full slate of candidates in the 2021 B.C. election.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.